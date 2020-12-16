Patriot’s Pen Awards December 16, 2020 at 4:38 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPatriot’s Pen Essay Contest UpdateWaldoboro VFW NewsVFW Essay Contests for StudentsNathanael Clark Wins Coastal Christian Geography BeeVFW Student Essays Due Soon Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!