Pete Kass on ‘Talkin’ Town Talk’ November 2, 2021 at 11:14 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBarb Scully Next Guest on ‘Chamber Chat’South Bristol Boat Builder Launches Lobster Yacht‘Chamber Chat’ with Mexicali BluesLCTV to Feature Y’s Community Navigator ProgramMaxmin on LCTV’s ‘Community Conversations’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!