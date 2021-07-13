Pingree Announces $1.9 Million Grant to Bigelow Labs Submitted Article July 13, 2021 at 3:29 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRising Ocean Temperatures Threaten Baby LobstersStudy Overviews Seasonal Shifts in Gulf of Maine SpeciesMaine Fisheries Research Projects Recommended for $1.3 Million in Federal FundingBigelow Labs CEO to Speak in DamariscottaPublic Tour at Bigelow Lab Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!