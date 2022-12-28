Pingree Announces More Than $12 Million for Bigelow Lab Submitted article December 28, 2022 at 2:13 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFunds for Bigelow Labs, CLC YMCA Included in $31.6 Million Federal PackageBigelow Laboratory Launches Partnership with University of New EnglandBigelow to Host Open House on July 20Bigelow Lab to Host Open House on July 14World Oceans Day Inspires Donations for Bigelow Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!