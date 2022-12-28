Pingree Helps Secure Funding for New CLC Y Child Care Center Submitted article December 28, 2022 at 4:22 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCollins Announces $1.5 Million for Lincoln County YMCAs$500,000 for Boothbay Region YMCA Secured By Sen. CollinsCLC YMCA Update on Annual Fund DriveCLC YMCA Update on Annual Fund DriveCLC Y Holiday Bazaar Canceled Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!