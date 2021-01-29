Planning Commission Launches Newsletter on Climate Report January 29, 2021 at 9:03 am Lincoln County Regional Planning CommissionYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersRegional Planning Commission Welcomes County PlannerConservation District Seeks Nominations for Board of SupervisorsConservation District Seeks Nominations for Board of SupervisorsMaxmin Appointed to Agriculture, Marine Resources Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!