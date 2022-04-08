Plastic Recycling Program Opens Soon April 8, 2022 at 9:44 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGreenhouse Plastic Recycling CollectionUMaine Extension Offering Farm Labor Guidelines WorkshopsHoop House Program at Sheepscot GeneralNobleboro Nonprofit Gets $15,000 GrantWhat’s in Your Garbage? Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!