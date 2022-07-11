Popular Events Return to Bigelow Laboratory Submitted article July 11, 2022 at 3:44 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Guardians of the Reef’ talk at Bigelow’s Cafe Sci‘Art and Science’ is Special Cafe Sci on July 9Microbes Topic of Next Cafe SciBigelow to Host Open House on July 20Bigelow Laboratory Opens Café Scientifique Series Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!