Post-Secondary Scholarship Deadline Sept. 1 August 10, 2023 at 12:42 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRound Pond Schoolhouse Association Announces ScholarshipScholarship Deadline ApproachesRound Pond Schoolhouse AssociationDeadline Approaches for ScholarshipScholarship Deadline Approaches Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!