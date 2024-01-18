Postal Service Seeks Help Clearing a Path to Mailboxes January 18, 2024 at 11:27 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPostal Service Seeks Residents’ Help Clearing Path to MailboxesUsing USPS Services from the Safety of HomeRural Deliveries Up and Running Again in JeffersonJefferson Area Community Food PantryFirst Measurable Snowfall Brings Messy Road Conditions, Power Outages Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!