Potluck lunches at the CLC YMCA March 23, 2023 at 9:45 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPublic MealsPot Luck Lunches for Active Older AdultsMardi Gras-Themed Farm-to-Table Lunch at CLC Y is Feb. 28Luncheon at Lions ClubhouseYoung at Heart Luncheon Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!