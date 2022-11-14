President Jackson, Sens. Vitelli and Daughtry Unanimously Reelected to Lead Senate Democrats Submitted article November 14, 2022 at 2:10 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDemocratic Prescription Drug Bills Scheduled for Public HearingVitelli Named Senate Majority LeaderSenate Democrats Re-Elect Vitelli to Top Leadership PositionSen. Maxmin Testifies in Support of Health Care Bill PackageFrom the Legislature: Bringing Better, More Affordable Health Care to Maine Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!