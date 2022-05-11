President’s Suite at 2022 U.S. Tennis Open to be Auctioned May 11, 2022 at 4:38 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesServing to Prevent Homelessness Tourney a SuccessCLC Y Sanford Open Online Auction Features Damariscotta Lake CottageNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersCLC Y’s Lisa Gilbride Gets Innovator of the Year AwardServing to Prevent Homelessness Tourney in February Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!