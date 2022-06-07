Private Adult Sailing Classes Offered at Wiscasset Yacht Club Submitted article June 7, 2022 at 4:07 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Yacht Club Offers Adult Sailing ClassesWiscasset Yacht Club Offering Sailing ClassesWiscasset Yacht Club Offers Private Sailing LessonsWiscasset Yacht Club Adult Sailing Classes Begin Aug. 6Wiscasset Yacht Club Open House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!