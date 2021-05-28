Program About Maine’s First Ship May 28, 2021 at 9:29 am Union Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBoothbay Harbor-Built Replica in JamestownViking Ship Wows Crowds in BoothbayCoast Guard Completes Midwinter Ice-Breaking EffortWhitefield Seeks Boston Post Cane HonoreeVitelli Earns High Score from Maine AFL-CIO on Voting Record Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!