Progress Made on Reroofing of Mill Addition April 14, 2021 at 10:46 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopMill Volunteers Sought to Prepare ShinglesRestoration Activity Picks Up at Mill SiteCarpenter’s Boat Shop Volunteer DinnerEngineers to Recommend Structural Work on Mill Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!