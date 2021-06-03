Project Puffin Topic of Next ‘Chamber Chat’ June 3, 2021 at 12:32 pm Damariscotta Region Chamber of CommerceYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkWawenock Next ‘Chamber Chat’ Guest‘Chamber Chat’ to Host Floor Magic OwnerBangor Savings Bank Next ‘Chamber Chat’ GuestDamariscotta Montessori School on ‘Chamber Chat’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!