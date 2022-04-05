Public Utilities Commission Observes Safe Digging Month April 5, 2022 at 1:15 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGovernor Signs Bill to Improve Power Grid ReliabilityBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersGov.-Elect Mills Encourages Statewide Day of ServiceBill to Prevent Vehicle-Buggy Collisions Now Law Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!