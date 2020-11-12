Pumpkin Cheer at Cove’s Edge November 12, 2020 at 8:25 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLions and Retirees Partner TogetherFancy Pumpkins Delight Cove’s Edge ResidentsFrom Pumpkin Patch to Cove’s EdgeHalloween Pumpkins at Cove’s EdgeLA Art Students Decorate Pumpkins Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!