Rainstorm Causes Significant Damage to Union Fairgrounds May 19, 2023 at 8:33 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle Planning Board Approves Raw BarAlcohol License for Cornhole Connections, New Due Date for Waldoboro Tax BillsUnion Fair Poster Contest AnnouncedAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyWaldoboro Lions Club News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!