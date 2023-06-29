Raising Readers Effort Makes Way for Dolly Parton’s National Book Program June 29, 2023 at 2:59 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLibrary Opens Summer Reading Program and Free LunchesTime for Masonic Bikes for BooksTri-County Literacy Celebrates National Literacy MonthFriends Group Helps Library’s Children’s RoomNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health Disorders Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!