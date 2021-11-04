Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose, Regift November 4, 2021 at 10:44 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesA Guide to Spring Cleaning Your ClosetWillow Grange NewsAntique Dealers Donate $1,000 to Historical SocietyLincoln Home Antique Car Show RescheduledAntique Car Show at Lincoln Home Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!