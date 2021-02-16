Registration Open for April Chainsaw Safety Course February 16, 2021 at 10:43 am Midcoast ConservancyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRegistration Open for April Chainsaw Safety CourseRegistration Open for April Chainsaw Safety CourseRegistration Open for April Chainsaw Safety ClassChainsaw Safety Course at HVNCChainsaw Safety Course at HVNC Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!