Rep. Hanley Announces Local Projects in DOT Work Plan April 8, 2021 at 10:17 am House Republican OfficeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHanley Announces Local Projects in MaineDOT Work PlanVitelli Shares DOT Work Plan for DresdenVitelli Unveils Work Plan for State Bridge and Road ProjectsEvangelos Shares DOT Work Plan for Waldoboro AreaWill It Be Done? Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!