Rep. Smith Calls for Lifting Vaccine Mandates February 16, 2023 at 1:42 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLCN Candidates Forums Continue This WeekHarwath Seeks Community-Level Solutions in House District 62Tuminaro Champions Family Values, Minimized Government in House BidHouse Candidate Smith Focused on Struggling MainersNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health Disorders Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!