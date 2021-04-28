Rep. Stover to Meet with Constituents in Boothbay April 28, 2021 at 2:45 pm House Democratic OfficeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesStover to Host Constituent Office HoursStover to Host Constituent Office Hours in EdgecombStover to Hold Public Office HoursMaxmin and Stover Receive Obama EndorsementSupport Independent Wendy Wolf Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!