Republican Caucus for Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, Southport, Westport Submitted article February 21, 2022 at 1:13 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRepublican Caucus Announced for Alna, Jefferson, WhitefieldDunlap Reminds Voters to Plan Ahead if Seeking to Change Political PartyPresidential Primary March 3, Democratic Party Caucus March 8Local Republicans to Caucus Feb. 29Poliquin to Keynote Republican Caucus Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!