Researchers Identify Unusually Large Brown Algae Bloom in Gulf Of Maine August 24, 2023 at 10:06 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Researchers, Teacher Embark on Scientific CruiseMidcoast MattersStudy Reveals Profound Patterns in Globally Important AlgaeResearchers Discover New Nitrogen Source in ArcticRising Ocean Temperatures Threaten Baby Lobsters Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!