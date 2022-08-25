Restorative Justice Project Information Sessions Announced Submitted article August 25, 2022 at 1:13 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRestorative Justice Project Information SessionRestorative Justice Project Maine Training OpportunitiesCommunity Justice Hub Launches in Lincoln CountyRestorative Justice Project Maine Expands Services in Lincoln CountyMaine Community Foundation Grants Awarded Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!