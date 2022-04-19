Restorative Justice Project to Host Listening Circle April 19, 2022 at 12:46 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRestorative Justice Project of Maine Wins $900K GrantTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersMaxmin’s Criminal Justice Reform Bill Signed Into LawLincoln County Deputy Graduates Academy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!