Rev. Martin Smith and Rt. Rev. Thomas to Lead All Saints Services June 29, 2023 at 1:29 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRev. Martin Smith to Lead All Saints Upcoming ServicesRt. Rev. Mark Beckwith at All Saints-by-the-SeaAll Saints By-The-Sea to Open June 18Rev. Martin Smith at All Saints-by-the-Sea on Aug. 18, 25Rev. Martin Smith Returns to All Saints-by-the-Sea Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!