Rev. Martin Smith to Lead Upcoming All Saints Services July 13, 2021 at 12:49 pm All Saints by-the-SeaYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRev. Martin Smith to Lead All Saints Upcoming ServicesRev. Martin Smith at All Saints-by-the-Sea on Aug. 18, 25Rev. Martin Smith Returns to All Saints-by-the-SeaRev. Martin Smith Returns to All Saints-by-the-SeaRev. Paglinauan to Lead August Services Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!