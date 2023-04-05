Revisiting ‘The Graduate’ at Harbor Theater April 5, 2023 at 2:33 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘All the President’s Men’ Coming to Harbor Theater‘Rear Window’ with Guest Speaker at Harbor TheaterLand Trust to Host Third Annual Apple Festival at Oak Point FarmAt the LincolnLincoln Theater Announces New Classic Film Club Season Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!