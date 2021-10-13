Revival Services at Bible Baptist Church October 13, 2021 at 9:02 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesChristmas Eve ServiceFirst Baptist Church Holiday ServicesDaily Vacation Bible School in WiscassetBunker Hill Baptist Church ServicesGood Friday, Easter Services in Alna Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!