Rewilding at the Pemaquid Falls Submitted article June 21, 2022 at 9:06 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyEels and Fish Important Focus of Pemaquid Mill PreservationSeagulls, Alewives, and Mill ProgressMarine Center Director Co-Designs Ocean Conservation Database Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!