Rising Tide Awards $500 to Veggies to Table November 17, 2020 at 9:47 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRising Tide Gets Best of Maine AwardFirst National Supports Veggies to TableRising Tide, Salty Boyz Serve Free Daily Meals for CommunityRising Tide Co-op Hosting ‘Pack the Pantry’Mask Maker Spurs Donations to Farm Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!