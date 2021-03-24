Rising Tide Donates to FARMS at the Y March 24, 2021 at 9:13 am Rising Tide Co-opYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSeptember Cooking Classes at FARMSDamariscotta to Receive Community Development Block Grant of $50,000Kleinkopf at Historical Society MeetingYouth Cooking Classes at FARMSRotary Club Helps Combat Food Insecurity Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!