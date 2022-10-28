Rotarians Move Damariscotta Historical Society Collection to New Home Submitted article October 28, 2022 at 11:44 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Historical Society NewsDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkDamariscotta Historical Society NewsRotary Club Officers AnnouncedElver Station to Open in the Mill at Pemaquid Falls Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!