Round Pound Coffee Hosts Ukraine Benefit May 5, 2022 at 4:45 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPWA Beneficiary of Peapod Jewelry FundraiserHoliday Cookie Sale to Benefit New Hope MidcoastFeed Our Scholars Bake Sale Dec. 11News from Waldoboro Woman’s ClubFive-Mile Yard Sale in Edgecomb Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!