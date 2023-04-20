RSU 40 Nurses Achieved National Certification April 20, 2023 at 1:58 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersHinkley Gets Teaching Board CertificationMath Whiz Keene Wins Payson PrizeRipley Receives 2017 Principal’s AwardWreaths Across America in Waldoboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!