Sale on All Fiction at Waldoboro Bookshop July 29, 2021 at 1:40 pm Waldoboro Public LibraryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMystery and History SaleVillage Bookshop Announces New HoursVillage Bookshop to Begin Curbside ServiceGrand Opening of Village BookshopWaldoboro Village Bookshop to Reopen April 13 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!