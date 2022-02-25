Sarah VonFrank February 25, 2022 at 2:17 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst National Bank Celebrates National EMS WeekMegquier, Robbins Join Board of New Hope for WomenBig Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine Registering Bowl for Kids’ Sake TeamsSugar and Spice Drive at First National BankBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder Award Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!