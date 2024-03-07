Scholarship Available to Student Leaders March 7, 2024 at 12:22 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesScholarship Available for Student LeadersMaine Community Foundation Scholarship Available for Student LeadersErskine Academy Honor Society Member Wins National ScholarshipEdgecomb Eddy School NewsSenators Announce Maine Nominees to the U.S. Military Academies Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!