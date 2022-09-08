Scholarships Available for Adult Learners Submitted article September 8, 2022 at 11:11 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesScholarships Available for Adult LearnersAdult Scholarships AvailableFoundation Launches Adult Learner Scholarship Fund$3.5M in Scholarships Awarded By Maine Community FoundationScholarships Available for Non-Traditional Students Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!