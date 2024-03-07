Scholastic Art Awards 2024 March 7, 2024 at 12:19 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Artists Recognized with Scholastic Art AwardsLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterCTL Students Win Writing AwardsMVHS Students Recognized For Outstanding WritingCTL Students Win Writing Awards Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!