School Committee Plans Community Meeting March 23, 2023 at 10:05 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardSouth Bristol School Committee Presents Facilities Plan to SelectmenSouth Bristol Officials Seek Re-ElectionBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardNobleboro Planning Board Reschedules Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!