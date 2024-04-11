Scouts from Jefferson and Waldoboro Earn Eagle Rank April 11, 2024 at 12:20 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCub Scout Pack 254 Holds Banquet, Awards CeremonyEagle Scout Project Benefits Formerly Homeless VeteransCub Scout Pack 254 Popcorn BlitzEagle Scout Project Benefits Waldoboro Free Clothing ClosetJefferson Boy Scout Receives Rank of Eagle Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!