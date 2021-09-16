Season of Abundance at Long Cove Farmers Market September 16, 2021 at 9:58 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Farmers Market in WaldoboroWaldoboro Farmers Market joins Maine Farmers’ Market Snapshot WeekFarmers Market Coming to CLC YMCAFarmers Market at CLC YMCAPemaquid Falls Farm Opens Online Farmers Market Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!