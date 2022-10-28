Second Congregational Church Celebrates Retiring Minister Submitted article October 28, 2022 at 3:40 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCelebrating the Ministry of Music at Second CongregationalEdgecomb Community Church Resurrects Church ChoirMultitalented Music Ministry at Second Congregational ChurchSecond Congregational Easter Music AnnouncedHarvest/Thanksgiving Ecumenical Choir Festival Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!