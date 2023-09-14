Sen. Collins Announces $450,000 for Alzheimer’s Programs September 14, 2023 at 12:08 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCollins, King Announce $2.25 Million to Help Prevent Substance AbuseThe Hemorrhage of American LivesSupport for People Caring For or Coping with Brain-Related ConcernsMaine Will Now Text People Who Test Positive for the CoronavirusBoothbay Health Center Receives $50K in Matching Grants Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!